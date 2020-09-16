Ben Roethlisberger: My arm’s the only thing that doesn’t hurt

Getty Images

In late August, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said that getting hit was going to be a big part of his return to active duty after missing 14 games last season.

The lack of a preseason schedule means that Roethlisberger had to wait until the season opener against the Giants before he had a chance to take a shot. He got that out of the way in a 26-16 win over the Giants and he said on Wednesday that he is still feeling the aftermath of getting hit.

He added that the good news is that his surgically-repaired right elbow is the one part of his body not feeling the effects of the night’s work.

“I was saying today I feel like I was just in a car accident,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “Yesterday I felt like I was in a trainwreck. Hopefully tomorrow it’ll feel like I just fell off a bike. I’m definitely sore. The good news is my arm is the only thing that doesn’t hurt.”

Roethlisberger threw three touchdowns in Monday night’s win, but said he felt rust early and late in his first outing in nearly a year. With that and taking a hit out of the way, he’ll try for a more polished performance against the Broncos this week.