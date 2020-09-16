Bengals rule Geno Atkins, Mike Daniels out for Thursday

Getty Images

The Bengals will be light in the middle of the line Thursday night.

Via Ben Baby of ESPN.com, the Bengals will be without defensive tackles Geno Atkins and Mike Daniels against the Browns.

Atkins missed last week with a shoulder injury, while Daniels has a groin injury.

Safety Shawn Williams (calf) has also been ruled out, as has guard Xavier Su'a-Filo, who went on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Otherwise, everyone else on the roster was a full participant in practice and had no injury designation, including kicker Randy Bullock, who had a calf issue earlier in the week.