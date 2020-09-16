Broncos promote De’Vante Bausby for cornerback depth

Getty Images

The Broncos know they’re going to be without A.J. Bouye for a bit, so they added some cornerback depth.

The team announced that cornerback De’Vante Bausby was being promoted from their practice squad, taking the roster spot created when linebacker Von Miller went on IR.

Bausby played in five games for the Broncos last year (starting two) before ending up on IR himself. He was in camp with them this summer, but was cut when they went to 53 and added to the practice squad.

Bouye’s going to miss some time with a dislocated shoulder, leaving the Broncos thin at the position with Bryce Callahan, Michael Ojemudia, Essang Bassey, Davontae Harris, and Duke Dawson Jr. there.

They also signed outside linebacker Isaiah Irving to the practice squad.