Casey Hayward is the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Last Sunday’s game between the Bengals and Chargers was Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow‘s coming out party, but a Chargers defender wound up taking home an award from the league for his performance.

The NFL named Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward the AFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday. It’s the first time that Hayward has been so honored during his nine years in the league.

Hayward led the Chargers with 12 tackles during their 16-13 victory in Cincinnati. He was also credited with breaking up two of Burrow’s passes and was covering Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green in the end zone when Green’s late fourth quarter touchdown catch was wiped out due to an offensive pass interference penalty.

The Chargers allowed 295 yards during a strong overall outing on defense in Week One. They will have a tougher task with the Chiefs paying them a visit this Sunday.