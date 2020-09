Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

Godwin had no symptoms of a concussion on either Monday or Tuesday but did feel symptoms today, Bucs coach Bruce Arians said.

Godwin may have suffered the concussion when he took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Saints safety D.J. Swearinger on Sunday.

Godwin was the Bucs’ leading receiver on Sunday, catching six passes for 79 yards.