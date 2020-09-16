Colts put Marlon Mack on IR, promote Daurice Fountain

Getty Images

The Colts have moved running back Marlon Mack off their active roster in the wake of last Sunday’s torn Achilles.

The team announced that Mack has been placed on injured reserve on Wednesday morning. Mack will miss the rest of the year as a result of the injury.

Mack’s roster spot will be filled by wide receiver Daurice Fountain. He was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Fountain was a 2018 fifth-round choice by the Colts and played in one game during his rookie year. He spent last season on injured reserve.

The Colts also announced that running back Darius Jackson has been signed to the practice squad. The Colts also worked out Lamar Miller this week.