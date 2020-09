Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee won’t be back any time soon.

Lee, who was already confirmed to be out for at least the first three games of the season, will miss six weeks after hernia surgery, according to Jane Slater of NFL Network.

That’s particularly bad news for the Cowboys because linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is out six to eight weeks with a broken collarbone. Dallas is now very thin at the position.

Joe Thomas will likely be starting for the foreseeable future.