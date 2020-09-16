Daniel Carlson named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Raiders got a win in Week One and kicker Daniel Carlson‘s work in their 34-30 victory over the Panthers was recognized on Wednesday.

Carlson has been named the AFC special teams player of the week. Carlson is a two-time winner of the award.

Carlson made both field goals and all four extra points he tried during the game to provide 10 points to the team’s winning effort. He was 19-of-26 on field goals and 34-of-36 on extra points for the Raiders during the 2019 season.

The Raiders will be at home to face the Saints this week and that will give Carlson his first chance to kick at Allegiant Stadium as Las Vegas makes its debut as the host of an NFL game.