DeVante Parker limited in practice with hamstring injury

Wide receiver DeVante Parker was forced out of the Dolphins season opener by a hamstring injury and it looks like it may leave his status for Sunday’s game against the Bills up in the air for a little while.

Parker was limited in Wednesday’s practice. That suggests the door will remain open to him playing as long as there are no setbacks in the next couple of days.

Parker had four catches for 47 yards against the Patriots before leaving the game.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts is in the concussion protocol and was the only Dolphins player not to participate in practice. Wide receiver Jakeem Grant (calf), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles) and safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) joined Parker as limited participants in the first practice of the week.