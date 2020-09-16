Falcons bring back veteran blocker John Wetzel

Getty Images

The Falcons opted for a little more experience on their offensive line.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons signed offensive lineman John Wetzel after they waived young tackle Timon Parris.

Parris was claimed off waivers from Washington prior to Week One, and has appeared in four NFL games.

Wetzel has played in 42 games, two with the Falcons last year. He’s been in the league since 2013, spending time with the Raiders, Cowboys, Colts, and Cardinals as well.