Harrison Smith calls being a captain for the first time “cool”

Safety Harrison Smith is in his ninth season in Minnesota. He’s made the Pro Bowl the past five seasons and earned All-Pro honors in 2017.

The only thing Smith hadn’t accomplished was being a team captain . . . until now.

Smith found out last week he would wear the “C” as one of six Vikings captains.

“(Coach Mike Zimmer) just announced it in a meeting,’’ Smith said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “That’s it.’’

Zimmer also named running back Dalvin Cook a captain for the first time, and Cook and Smith join holdovers Kirk Cousins, Kyle Rudolph, Riley Reiff and Anthony Barr.

“It’s cool,’’ Smith said. “Obviously, you want captains that kind of reflect what the organization wants to be like, work ethic, teamwork, guys who step up in big moments as well as guys that can be looked to from the younger guys, and I’ve always tried to carry myself that way. … It’s cool to have that patch and everything, but I don’t think much has changed for me.’’