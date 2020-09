USA TODAY Sports

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has a hip injury that limited him in Wednesday’s practice.

Watt was not asked about the injury during his media availability, and he didn’t mention it, a sign perhaps that it’s not serious.

Running back Duke Johnson (ankle), receiver Brandin Cooks (quadriceps) and offensive lineman Tytus Howard (ankle) also were limited.

Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring) and outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle) participated fully.