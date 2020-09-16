Jarvis Landry, four Browns OL questionable for Thursday night

Getty Images

The Browns are heading into Thursday night’s game against the Bengals with plenty of question marks on the offensive side of the ball.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (hip), left tackle Jedrick Wills (shin), center JC Tretter (knee) and right tackle Jack Conklin (ankle/finger) are all listed as questionable ahead of the home opener. All four players were limited participants in practice on Wednesday, but Landry and Conklin were both out of practice earlier in the week.

Backup tackle Chris Hubbard (ankle) is also listed as questionable. Defensive end Olivier Vernon (abdomen) is the only defensive player in the questionable group. Those two players were also limited in practice.

Four players — cornerback Kevin Johnson (liver), cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder), linebacker Mack Wilson (knee) and linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee) — were out of practice. All of them are out for Thursday night.