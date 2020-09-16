Joey Bosa misses Wednesday’s practice with a triceps injury

Getty Images

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa missed some snaps Sunday with an undisclosed issue, returning with a sleeve over his upper left arm.

Now, we know why.

The Chargers’ practice report revealed Bosa has a triceps injury, which kept him out of Wednesday’s practice.

“I felt a little fatigued, but my body, I felt great,’ Bosa said Monday when asked how he was feeling, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “I felt like I was flying around. I felt really good. Felt like my pass rush moves were good.”

Bosa played 47 of 68 defensive snaps in the Chargers’ victory over the Bengals, making five tackles, a sack and three quarterback hits.

Running back Justin Jackson (quadriceps) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (illness) also didn’t practice Wednesday.

Offensive guard Trai Turner (knee) was limited.

Cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (knee) and receiver Mike Williams (shoulder) were full participants.