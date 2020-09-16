Khalen Saunders is expected to miss about a month with elbow injury

Getty Images

The Chiefs are expected to be without one of their defensive linemen for a while.

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders left last Thursday’s win over the Texans with an elbow injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Saunders is expected to miss about a month as a result of the dislocation.

Saunders played eight snaps before getting hurt last week. The 2019 third-round pick played 12 regular season games and all three postseason contests during his rookie year. Saunders had 22 tackles and a sack in the regular season and three tackles in the playoffs.

Assuming the Chiefs have the same timeline for Saunders’ recovery, he could be a candidate for injured reserve as he’d be eligible to return to the active roster after three weeks.