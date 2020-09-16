Lamar Jackson is 2020’s first AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The 2019 NFL MVP got his 2020 season off to a rousing start.

Lamar Jackson was 20-of-25 for 275 yards and three touchdowns and he ran seven times for 45 yards as the Ravens routed the Browns 38-6 to open the season with a victory. One week won’t be enough for him to repeat as the league’s most valuable player, but it was enough to get him his first prize of this year.

Jackson was named the AFC’s offensive player of the week on Wednesday. Jackson took those honors five times during the 2019 season, including his Week One outing against the Dolphins, so his year is off to a familiar start.

Jackson will be in Houston this weekend in an attempt to get the Ravens another win while continuing to build his award resume.