Lions sign Chris Jones to help ailing cornerback group

The Lions are dealing with several injuries at cornerback, so they added another one to the active roster on Wednesday.

Head coach Matt Patricia said at his press conference that the team is signing cornerback Chris Jones. Jones was on the Cardinals practice squad and has 22 tackles in 13 games for the team over the last two years. He was in Lions training camp in 2018.

The Lions placed Justin Coleman on injured reserve after he hurt his hamstring in last Sunday’s loss to the Bears. Desmond Trufant also hurt his hamstring in that game and first-round pick Jeff Okudah was inactive due to the same injury.

Patricia said, via multiple reporters, that Trufant is not practicing on Wednesday. He does anticipate Okudah going through the session and Darryl Roberts is set for a limited session.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay and defensive lineman Hunter Bryant round out the group of players expected to be out of action with hamstring problems.