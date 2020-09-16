Miles Sanders on track to play this week

Getty Images

The Eagles were already getting one of their key linemen back in the lineup, now one of the guys he blocks for should be out there as well.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Eagles running back Miles Sanders is “on track to play” Sunday against the Rams.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson had already declared himself back, giving them the kind of boost they needed coming off a loss to Washington.

Sanders has been bothered by a hamstring injury since early in camp, and the Eagles clearly needed him, as they ran for just 57 yards on 17 carries last week.