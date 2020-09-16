NFL tested 2,511 players last week, with 2 positives

Getty Images

NFL players and teams continue to do a good job of keeping themselves safe from being infected with COVID-19.

The league announced today that 2,511 players were tested last week, and only two tested positive. Although the league doesn’t release the names of the players who test positive, they were presumably Panthers practice squad defensive back Natrell Jamerson and Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, who were the only two players added to the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

The NFL tests players daily, so a total of 15,959 tests were administered to players.

The league also tested 4,926 other team personnel, giving them a total of 24,520 tests. There were five positives among personnel.

Despite a great deal of skepticism before the season that the NFL could safely play in a pandemic, so far the league is pulling it off.