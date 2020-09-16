Patriots promote Myles Bryant, along with Nick Folk

Getty Images

The Patriots announced they promoted defensive back Myles Bryant, along with kicker Nick Folk, to the 53-player roster from the practice squad.

The move with Folk was reported earlier this week as was the team’s signing of quarterback Jake Dolegala to the practice squad. The Patriots also signed offensive lineman James Ferentz to the practice squad.

Bryant, 22, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Washington on May 5. The team waived him at the end of training camp.

He joined the practice squad Sept. 5.

Folk, 35, was re-signed by the Patriots on Aug. 24, released Sept. 4 and signed to the practice squad Sept. 6. The Patriots activated him from the practice squad before Sunday’s game against Miami, and he played in the season opener before he reverted back to the practice squad.