Phillip Lindsay’s toe not “as bad as it could be”

Getty Images

Running back Phillip Lindsay is dealing with turf toe and head coach Vic Fangio said on Wednesday that he’s “not sure” if the injury will keep him from playing against the Steelers in Week Two.

Fangio did share an optimistic note about Lindsay’s condition. The running back went for tests and the team was relatively pleased with what they showed.

“We were happy with the results,” Fangio said, via the team’s website. “It wasn’t as bad as it could be.”

Lindsay still didn’t practice on Wednesday. Safety Kareem Jackson and linebacker Mark Barron were also out, although Jackson’s absence was not for injury reasons. Barron did not play in Week One because of a hamstring injury.

Tackle Garett Bolles (elbow), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hip), safety Trey Marshall (wrist), and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (shoulder) were limited participants. Sutton did not play in the loss to the Titans and his return would be a plus whether or not Lindsay is able to play.