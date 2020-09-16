Raheem Mostert briefly leaving 49ers next week for birth of his son

Getty Images

49ers running back Raheem Mostert got an assist from the Browns, allowing him to leave his team next week for the birth of his second son in Cleveland.

The details were finalized Wednesday.

“Before, their protocol was only one person was allowed to be in the room while my wife was giving birth — or anyone is giving birth,” Mostert said on KNBR, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “They made the exception for me because I’m taking these (daily) COVID tests and doing everything I can try to be back with my family.”

Mostert will not miss any game action, with the birth scheduled for next week after the 49ers’ Week Two game against the Jets and before their Week Three game against the Giants.

The 49ers are staying at The Greenbrier in White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia, next week in between games in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It is a 90-minute flight from there to Cleveland.

The Browns have agreed for him to come to their facility in nearby Berea, Ohio, for COVID testing, Mostert said.

“Kyle (Shanahan) and the organization are allowing me to, so it’s a blessing,” Mostert said.

Mostert led the 49ers in rushing and receiving Sunday in the loss to the Cardinals.