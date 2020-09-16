Richard Sherman headed to injured reserve

Getty Images

The 49ers are going to be without cornerback Richard Sherman for a spell.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Sherman is going to be placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Sherman played 78-of-82 snaps in last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals and there was no sign of a medical problem during the game. Garafolo reports that it is a leg injury, but does not elaborate on the exact nature of the issue.

Sherman did give the 49ers a scare during a training camp practice when he appeared to hurt his lower leg during a drill. He stepped off the field for a brief examination before returning to the field.

Once on the list, Sherman will be sidelined for at least three weeks. That span covers road games against the Jets and Giants as well as a Week Four home game against the Eagles.