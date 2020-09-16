Russell Wilson named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

After Russell Wilson did all the cooking on Sunday, he got his just desserts Wednesday.

The Seahawks quarterback was named NFC offensive player of the week, after his four-touchdown outburst against the Falcons.

Wilson completed 31-of-35 passes for 322 yards. That 88.6 percent completion rate was the third-highest in league history, among games with a minimum of 35 attempts). He also posted a 143.1 passer rating.

Letting Wilson take on more of a role in the offense — as opposed to being so run-heavy — seems like the smart play, especially with what he produced this week.