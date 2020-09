Getty Images

The Washington Football team has first-rounders scattered all over their defensive front.

The oldest among them was the best this week.

Ryan Kerrigan was named NFC defensive player of the week for his work in their win over the Eagles.

He had two sacks and a fumble recovery, part of a swarming front.

The 2011 first-rounder is one of five premium picks they have up front, and he proved he can still get it done at a high level.