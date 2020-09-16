Saints punter Thomas Morstead NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

So much of the attention was paid to Tom Brady losing his Buccaneers debut.

And while the Saints Defense had plenty to do with that, their special teams also played a central role.

Saints punter Thomas Morstead was named NFC special teams player of the week for his part in that.

Morstead had five punts downed inside the 20-yard line last week (they were all inside the 15, actually), giving Brady a lot of long fields to have to work with. His only punt which was returned gained no yards.

It proved too much of a field position deficit for Brady to overcome, in a solid overall effort by the Saints.