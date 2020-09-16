Titans promote a wideout with A.J. Brown, Corey Davis on injury report

Getty Images

The Titans promoted a wide receiver to the active roster on Wednesday while two others landed on their first injury report of the week.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is the new addition to the group. He was called up from the practice squad for Monday night’s game in Denver and then reverted to the practice squad after the game. He would now need to be waived in order to go back down.

The move came on a day that saw Corey Davis missed practice and A.J. Brown take part as a limited participant. Davis is listed with a hamstring injury two days after leading the team with seven catches for 101 yards. Brown was listed with a knee injury.

Linebackers Vic Beasley and Jadeveon Clowney were also limited. Beasley didn’t play on Monday night due to a knee injury while Clowney is listed with a hip issue.