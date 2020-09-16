What will Saints do offensively without Michael Thomas?

Getty Images

It became obvious from the moment Saints running back Alvin Kamara fell onto the leg of Saints receiver Michael Thomas that Thomas had an ankle injury. It’s a high-ankle sprain, and Thomas reportedly will miss time.

So what happens to the Saints Offense without Thomas?

The unofficial (and thus worthless) depth chart doesn’t shed much light on how things will look. Undrafted rookie Marquez Callaway is listed as the understudy to Thomas. But Callaway did much more as a return specialist than as a receiver at Tennessee, catching 92 passes in 42 games.

The more likely reality is that players like tight end Jared Cook, running back Alvin Kamara, and running back (and former receiver) Ty Montgomery will be used more in the passing game, especially as it relates to the fact that Thomas has been lining up roughly 25 percent of the time in the slot.

The Saints also have Taysom Hill, who can line up anywhere and everywhere. Given the money they’re paying him, they need to use him.

However it plays out, coach Sean Payton remains one of the greatest offensive masterminds in NFL history. He’ll find a way to move the chains and score points, even without one of the best receivers in the game on the field.