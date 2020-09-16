Xavier Rhodes: “All love” for Vikings ahead of Week Two matchup

Getty Images

The Vikings released cornerback Xavier Rhodes in March, but Rhodes said he isn’t going into this weekend with any hard feelings toward his former team.

Rhodes signed with the Colts a couple of weeks after his release and the Vikings will be in Indianapolis this weekend in a meeting of 0-1 clubs. On Tuesday, Rhodes said there’s no extra motivation to even that record because of who is going to be on the other side of the field.

“It’s all love,” Rhodes said, via the team’s website. “I was there for seven years. It was a brotherhood when I was there, and it’s still a brotherhood to this day. So it’s going to be good going against those guys. When I was practicing against those guys when I was there, we were competing each and every play so it’s going to be the same right there on the field. But I’m going to be able to tackle them this time.”

Rhodes had a pair of tackles in his Colts debut to go with a pair of miscues that helped the Jaguars score points. He was flagged for a 30-yard pass interference penalty while covering DJ Chark and the Jags kicked a field goal a few plays later. He also lost Keelan Cole on what turned into a 22-yard touchdown that put the Jaguars up for good in the fourth quarter.

Miscues like that helped lead to Rhodes’ exit from Minnesota and the hope in Indy will be that his familiarity with the Vikings helps him turn in a better performance this weekend.