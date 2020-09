Getty Images

The Browns began the night without starting defensive end Olivier Vernon, who was inactive with an abdominal injury.

Adrian Clayborn started in Vernon’s place, but Clayborn left in the second quarter.

He will not return, the team announced.

Clayborn has a hip injury.

The Browns have Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson to fill in opposite Myles Garrett.

Clayborn had two tackles and a sack four days after two tackles and a sack against the Ravens.