Bengals promote a pair for Thursday night’s game

The Bengals announced a pair of roster moves on Thursday that address a couple of areas left short by injuries.

Defensive tackle Freedom Akinmoladun and safety Trayvon Henderson were summoned from the practice squad. Both players will revert to that squad after the game.

Henderson was also promoted last week and played four special teams snaps. The Bengals ruled safety Shawn Williams out with a calf injury on Wednesday.

Players can be promoted and returned to the practice squad twice without going through waivers. Henderson would be available to the rest of the league if the Bengals make the same move again.

Akinmoladun played in a couple of games for the Bengals at the end of last season. Cincinnati will not have defensive tackles Geno Atkins (shoulder) and Mike Daniels (groin) on Thursday night.