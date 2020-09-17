Bengals take a 3-0 lead on a long drive

Getty Images

The Bengals took the opening kickoff. They went 15 plays. They ate 7:47 off the clock.

They ended up with a field goal.

Randy Bullock, who missed a 31-yarder in the waning seconds of Sunday’s game that cost the Bengals overtime, made a 38-yarder with 7:13 remaining in the first quarter to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead.

It was a disappointing end to an otherwise great opening drive for the Bengals as they reached the Cleveland 9-yard line before going backward.

Brandon Wilson‘s 42-yard kickoff return got the Bengals going.

On the first play from scrimmage, Joe Burrow went deep to A.J. Green for 35 yards to the Cleveland 26. But the Browns quickly challenged the play, and replay clearly showed the receiver didn’t get his second foot down after a fantastic catch.

They converted a fourth-and-four on a Burrow pass to Tyler Boyd for 7 yards.

An incompletion to the end zone, a Joe Mixon run and a sack by Adrian Clayborn forced the Bengals to kick the field goal.