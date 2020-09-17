Bill Belichick: I don’t really see anybody better than Russell Wilson

Posted by Josh Alper on September 17, 2020, 9:32 AM EDT
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has only coached against Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson three times, but he’s spent plenty of time watching him as he prepares for a fourth meeting on Sunday night.

During his Thursday press conference, Belichick made it clear that he likes what he’s seen from the NFC’s offensive player of the week from Week One. Wilson has plenty of other admirers, but Belichick thinks that the consensus opinion of the quarterback may still be selling him short.

“Honestly, I think he’s in a way maybe underrated by the media or the fans, I don’t know. I don’t really see anybody better than this player,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Wilson has won both of his previous regular season matchups with the Patriots while completing 41-of-64 passes for 641 yards and six touchdowns. The third matchup came in Super Bowl XLIX and it ended with Wilson being picked off by Malcolm Butler on the final play of the game to seal a Patriots win.

All three games were close and a repeat would be a strong contender for the top game of Week Two.

6 responses to “Bill Belichick: I don’t really see anybody better than Russell Wilson

  2. I say this as a life long 49er fan I think Russ Wilson is the best QB in the League and consistently does more with less than any other QB in the league.

  3. He’s a great quarterback. When comparing to LJ and Mahomes, you start to split hairs to a certain extent.

  4. Peyton Manning: 2 Super Bowls, disappointment.
    Rodgers: 1 Super Bowl, disappointment.
    Brees: 1 Super Bowl, for some reason doesn’t seem as much as a disappointment.
    Favre: 1 Super Bowl, for some reason doesn’t seem as much as a disappointment.

    Russ: Seems like he gets a ton of the benefit of the doubt for 1 Super Bowl in 8 seasons.

  5. Bill is correct yet again…. RW is a dynamic game changing QB & he will be an extremely tough opponent to try to contain….. I’m a HUGE Patriots fan & have a ton of faith in Bill & the players, however I just don’t see the Pats beating them in Seattle even without the stands filled with screaming fans….. Now, that being said, I’d probably feel different if this matchup was to take place in week 8 or further due to the Pats offense needing more time to work as a fine tuned machine as opposed to how it is now, especially in the passing game….
    Still, I’m excited for the game & hope they at least keep it respectable….
    GO PATS!!!

  6. touchdowndances says:
    September 17, 2020 at 9:46 am
    He’s a great quarterback. When comparing to LJ and Mahomes, you start to split hairs to a certain extent.

    ——

    Lamar Jackson hasn’t even won a postseason game yet. He comes up small when it counts. But look at the upside, he has a legitimate chance to break Peyton’s record for nine one-and-dones

