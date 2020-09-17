Bill Belichick: I don’t really see anybody better than Russell Wilson

Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has only coached against Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson three times, but he’s spent plenty of time watching him as he prepares for a fourth meeting on Sunday night.

During his Thursday press conference, Belichick made it clear that he likes what he’s seen from the NFC’s offensive player of the week from Week One. Wilson has plenty of other admirers, but Belichick thinks that the consensus opinion of the quarterback may still be selling him short.

“Honestly, I think he’s in a way maybe underrated by the media or the fans, I don’t know. I don’t really see anybody better than this player,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Wilson has won both of his previous regular season matchups with the Patriots while completing 41-of-64 passes for 641 yards and six touchdowns. The third matchup came in Super Bowl XLIX and it ended with Wilson being picked off by Malcolm Butler on the final play of the game to seal a Patriots win.

All three games were close and a repeat would be a strong contender for the top game of Week Two.