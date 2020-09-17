Bills add Cam Lewis to active roster

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Cam Lewis made his NFL debut in last Sunday’s win over the Jets and he’ll have a chance to make another appearance against the Dolphins this weekend.

The Bills elevated Lewis ahead of the game and he played on six special teams snaps before reverting to the practice squad after the game. On Thursday, the Bills announced that they have now signed Lewis to the active roster.

Lewis takes the roster spot left vacant when cornerback Josh Norman was placed on injured reserve. Lewis spent last season on the Buffalo practice squad.

The Bills also announced that they have signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant and linebacker Deon Lacey to the practice squad. Lacey had 17 tackles as a core special teamer for the Bills in 2017 and 2018. He spent last season with the Dolphins.