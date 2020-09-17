Browns call up Robert Jackson ahead of Thursday night’s game

Getty Images

The Browns ruled a pair of cornerbacks out for Thursday night’s game against the Bengals and they called one up from the practice squad to flesh out the group on Thursday afternoon.

The team announced that Robert Jackson has been added to the active roster. It’s the second straight week that the Browns have promoted Jackson using a new rule allowing for one or two players to be promoted for a game before reverting back to the practice squad.

Players can go through that process twice without being subject to waivers, so the Browns would be at risk of losing Jackson if they do it again in Week Three.

Jackson had one tackle on seven special teams snaps last week. He also appeared in three games last season.