Chargers’ Mike Pouncey out for season

Getty Images

Chargers center Mike Pouncey will miss the entire 2020 season.

The Chargers announced today that Pouncey needs surgery for a hip injury and will not play this year.

“Mike will undergo surgery on his hip before the end of the month and will miss the 2020 season,” said General Manager Tom Telesco. “On top of being a Pro Bowl talent, he’s the ultimate captain, teammate and competitor. Quite simply, he’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around. Mike’s played a major role in establishing the culture and standard we now have in our locker room and sets a tremendous example, especially for the younger members of our team. I’m happy he’ll remain around the team throughout the season, and all of us wish Mike a successful procedure and speedy recovery.”

A four-time Pro Bowler, Pouncey has had bad luck with injuries, missing 11 games last year with a neck injury and 11 games in 2016 with a previous hip injury.

Pouncey is in the last year of his contract and will be a free agent in March.