Chris Godwin remains out of practice; Mike Evans limited

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans played 65 of 70 snaps last week despite a balky hamstring. He said he feels better this week, though the Bucs again listed Evans as limited in Thursday’s practice.

“I feel good. I felt good enough to play last week, so that’s no excuse,” Evans said Thursday. “Obviously, I could’ve played better. This week I feel a lot better. Nobody ever plays at 100 percent anyway, especially if you’re a good receiver. Nobody plays all the way at 100 percent. I’m close enough.”

The team’s other star receiver, Chris Godwin, remains in concussion protocol and did not practice again Thursday. If Godwin can’t play, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich admits it will affect the team’s offensive plan.

“It does some, just because of who he is,” Leftwich said. “Just like it was last week with Mike [Evans’ availability being in question until game time], same thing. With who they are, it changes a lot. It’s something that we’re looking at. We don’t know anything right now, but we’ll be prepared for anything.”

Tight end Antony Auclair did not practice with a calf injury, and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul received a veteran’s day off.

Offensive tackle Donovan Smith (knee) again was limited, and safety Jordan Whitehead (elbow) remained a full participant.