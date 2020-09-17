Colts to host 7,500 fans for Week Three

Getty Images

The Colts will have a small crowd of 2,500 for Sunday’s game against the Vikings, but that capacity is growing soon.

Owner Jim Irsay just announced that the Marion County Department of Health had approved a capacity of 7,500 for their Sept. 27 game against the Jets.

That’s roughly 12 percent of capacity of the 63,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium.

We’ll see if this kind of exponential growth continues, particularly in light of the 10 Chiefs fans being asked to quarantine after one of around 16,000 fans at last week’s game tested positive for COVID-19.