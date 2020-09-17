Dee Ford out of practice with a neck injury

Getty Images

Defensive end Dee Ford popped up on the 49ers injury report on Thursday.

Ford did not practice and is listed with a neck injury. Ford missed practice time in late August, but was in the lineup for last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.

Ford’s addition to the report comes at a time when the 49ers are dealing with several injuries at cornerback. Cornerback Richard Sherman was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Jason Verrett remains out with a hamstring injury and Ahkello Witherspoon is in the concussion protocol.

Tight end George Kittle (knee) and wide receiver Richie James (hamstring) missed a second straight day of practice, although head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Kittle won’t have to practice in order to have a chance to play against the Jets.