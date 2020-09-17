Emmanuel Sanders: “It just didn’t feel like it was Tom Brady out there”

Getty Images

The Saints became the first team to face Tom Brady in a uniform other than the one he wore for 20 years. It looked weird to the fans and the media, and it also looked weird to at least one New Orleans player.

“I don’t know, it just didn’t feel like it was Tom Brady out there,” Saints receiver Emmanuel Sanders said on Uninterrupted’s 17 Weeks podcast on SiriusXM/Pandora. “That’s just how I feel. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, it didn’t feel like Tom Brady was out there, it just felt like it was versus the Buccaneers. And that’s no diss to Tom. That’s just how I felt. It didn’t feel like it was Tom Brady out there. Now, you put Tom Brady in a New England Patriots uniform, that feels more like Tom Brady out there. And I guess it’s an adjustment for the entire world, you know?”

Indeed it is, and it’s not a diss. But here’s the reality: If Tom Brady of the Buccaneers had played more like Tom Brady of the Patriots, it may have felt more like it was Tom Brady out there.

As the Buccaneers host the Panthers this weekend, a second loss for Tampa Bay will definitely make it feel like someone other than Tom Brady playing quarterback for the Buccaneers.