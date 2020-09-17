Ezekiel Elliott loving his new Feed Me tattoo

Getty Images

It’s funny now. It may take on a different meaning when he gets to be middle-aged and/or doesn’t have regular physical activity. And his mom may not necessarily be a fan.

But Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is pleased with his new addition this summer, a large tattoo across his stomach with his motto.

“That’s my brand, Feed Me,” Elliott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

The ink combines two things Elliott loves, showing off his midsection and getting carries in bulk.

He started making the spoon gesture after big runs during his rookie season, so it seemed natural to have it memorialized on his skin.

His mom expressed her displeasure with it on Twitter, and it took him some time to get comfortable with the new artwork.

“It was super painful,” Elliott said. “I think like the next day we went and threw at [Dak Prescott’s house], and it was all swollen and puffy. It was awful. Not going to lie, it was painful. But happy with the result.”

As long as he continues to run well (they’re 22-4 when he runs for 100 yards or more), plenty of people will be.