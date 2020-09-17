Former wideout Russell Shepard announces retirement

Getty Images

Former wide receiver Russell Shepard‘s celebrating his birthday today by turning the page on his football career.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, the veteran wideout announced his retirement after seven seasons in the league.

Shepard had stints with the Giants, Panthers, and Buccaneers. The Giants put him on IR last September with a foot injury.

He had an offer to work out for the Ravens during training camp, but declined. He finished with 60 catches for 847 yards and six touchdowns, and was a solid special teams player throughout.