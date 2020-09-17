Greg Roman on RB rotation: We like to keep people guessing

Getty Images

When he was discussing the Ravens’ crowded backfield in June, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said that he loved good problems like having several talented running backs on a roster.

Roman’s view of the backfield doesn’t sound any different in September than it did back then. Rookie J.K. Dobbins played 23 snaps in the opening win over the Browns while Mark Ingram got 21 and Gus Edwards was in for 15.

On Thursday, Roman was asked if the team would be taking a similar approach against the Texans this Sunday.

“There’s no exact science there. It’ll be different every week. We like to keep people guessing,” Roman said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

The three backs picked up 68 yards on 21 carries as a group and Lamar Jackson had 45 more yards on the ground. That total was down sharply from last year’s average of 206 rushing yards per game, but the 38-6 final score says it still worked out well for them.