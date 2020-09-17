J.J. Watt remains limited in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt went on the practice report Wednesday with a hip injury that limited him. He remained limited Thursday.

Running back Duke Johnson (ankle), receiver Brandin Cooks (quadriceps) and offensive lineman Tytus Howard (ankle) also remained limited.

The Texans added inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi to the report, listing him as limited in Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury.

Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring) and outside linebacker Jon Greenard (ankle) were full participants.