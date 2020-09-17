Jarvis Landry should be available tonight

Getty Images

Officially, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Bengals.

Apparently, he’s much closer than 50-50 to return.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Landry is expected to play tonight.

He was held out of practice Tuesday and was limited Wednesday with a hip injury.

Landry led the Browns with five catches for 61 yards in last week’s loss to the Ravens, and amid concerns about Odell Beckham Jr.’s chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield, having the steady veteran available will be key.