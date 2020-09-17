Josh Allen thinks he can make strides on cutting down fumbles

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen set a career high in passing yards while showing off his prowess as a runner in last Sunday’s win over the Jets, but there were a couple of negatives on a mostly positive day.

Allen fumbled twice during the 27-17 win and that brings him up to 26 fumbles in 30 NFL regular season and playoff games. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that Allen is aware of the need to do a better job of securing the football and has taken “ownership” of the issue.

Allen said it is something he works on in drills with quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey in addition to working to keep proper fundamentals in mind during game action.

“Whether I break the pocket and run, making sure the ball’s tucked and where it’s supposed to be,” Allen said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. “Two, it’s designed drills, which coach Dorsey kind of puts us through and forces us to kind of get in weird positions, but also maintaining good ball security. You don’t get a lot of live reps at it, because it’s practice and we’re not really getting hit. But I think you can make strides in those two areas.”

Allen hasn’t made those strides yet, but the third-year player has shown the team enough growth in other areas that they’ll give him time to sort it out.