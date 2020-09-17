Julio Jones still limited at practice

Getty Images

The Falcons added star receiver Julio Jones to the injury report Friday. They listed him as limited with a hamstring issue.

He remains limited this week despite playing 65 of 79 offensive snaps and making nine catches for 157 yards.

The Falcons made only three changes to their injury report from Wednesday.

They added offensive guard Chris Lindstrom with a thumb injury, though he was a full participant. Defensive tackle Deadrin Senat also was a new addition as he was limited with an ankle issue. Left tackle Jake Matthews (knee) was limited Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s work.

Defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle) remained a full participant, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) a limited participant and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) and defensive end Charles Harris (ankle) again didn’t practice.

Center Alex Mack received a veteran’s rest day.