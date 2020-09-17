Kenny Golladay, Desmond Trufant out of practice again for Lions

Getty Images

The chances of Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Desmond Trufant getting on the field against the Packers this Sunday are not looking good.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia said that both players will remain out of practice on Thursday. Both players are dealing with hamstring injuries.

Golladay did not play against the Bears in Week One and the absence of a player who scored 11 touchdowns last season is a significant one for the Detroit offense. The injury is also keeping Golladay from putting up numbers that would bolster his case for a new contract, although aggravating an injury and missing most or all of the season would have the same effect.

Trufant was injured against the Bears. The Lions also lost Justin Coleman in that game, but they did get Jeff Okudah back for a full practice on Wednesday.

Patricia said tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai and tight end Hunter Bryant would also be out, but didn’t address whether cornerback Darryl Roberts would miss another game.