Kyler Murray giving Ron Rivera anxiety ahead of Week Two

Getty Images

Washington’s defensive line made life miserable for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in Week One, but that isn’t the only result from last Sunday that’s running through head coach Ron Rivera’s mind.

The Cardinals are this weekend’s opponent and Rivera has been watching tape of what their quarterback Kyler Murray did against the 49ers last Sunday. Murray threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and had 100 rushing yards before a couple of late kneeldowns. Murray also ran for a touchdown and Rivera said on Wednesday that thinking about stopping the quarterback makes for uneasy feelings.

“You guys saw it Sunday,” Rivera said, via Bob McManaman of AZCentral.com. “Shoot, he’s a dynamic player, he really is. He’s got terrific athleticism, gets outside the pocket and extends plays. He’s got great vision and anticipation and he delivers a great football. He gives me anxiety.”

Rivera and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury could share notes on how to deal with such feelings. Kingsbury said, via ArizonaSports.com, it is “nerve-wracking” to contemplate the Washington defensive line after seeing eight sacks and 14 quarterback hits against the Eagles.

The coach that comes up with the most effective way to allay their fears should have the best chance of coming out on top in Arizona on Sunday.