Matthew Stafford won’t hesitate to throw to D’Andre Swift again

Getty Images

The Lions are doing everything they can to buoy the spirits of running back D'Andre Swift, after he dropped what would have been a game-winning touchdown.

In fact, quarterback Matthew Stafford says he wouldn’t hesitate to throw the same pass in the same situation.

“No, not at all,” Stafford said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “I’m throwing it to him a hundred times out of a hundred. Trust that kid. He’ll make a play.”

The effort to circle the wagons around the rookie running back was immediate, with coach Matt Patricia throwing an arm around his shoulders and walking off the field with him. Newcomer Adrian Peterson has also offered encouragement, and Stafford has invited his fellow Georgia product into their home.

“Met his wife, met his kids,” Swift said last month. “So he’s just been welcoming me into his family, his life, so I appreciate him for that and our relationship’s been getting better, been growing every day.”

Now, it’s Stafford’s turn to support his teammate.